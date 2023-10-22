NFL Week 7 winners and losers: Lamar Jackson shines, Josh Allen struggles

The weather is cooling down and NFL action is heating up.

In Week 7, several teams across the league suffered shocking defeats while new candidates began fighting for MVP consideration.

As usual, it was a wild Sunday in the NFL. Let's dive into it.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the seventh Sunday of the 2023 season:

WINNER: Lamar Jackson's MVP résumé

No one has emerged as a clear-cut MVP favorite in the first six-plus weeks. On Sunday, Lamar Jackson threw his name in the ring.

The 2019 MVP had a flawless performance in the biggest matchup of Week 7. The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) blew out the Detroit Lions (5-2), with Jackson's first-half effort essentially sealing the victory. He was 17 for 22 with 255 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score as Baltimore raced out to a 28-0 lead at the break.

Jackson and the Ravens stayed hot in the second half, as he finished the game 21 of 27 with 357 passing yards and four total touchdowns. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken is slowly helping transform Baltimore's offense -- and it doesn't hurt that the offensive line and skill players are finally getting healthy.

LOSER: Josh Allen and the Bills continue to sleepwalk

What is going on with the Buffalo Bills?

For the third straight week, Josh Allen and the offense was slow out of the gates. The Bills have scored just 10 combined points in the last three games, and it has cost them two wins. The Patriots, who entered Week 7 having been outscored 93-20 during a three-game losing streak, handed the Bills their latest loss.

Allen ended up with decent stats in the loss -- 27 for 41, 265 yards, three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and an interception. But the slow starts are becoming a concerning trend. Buffalo is now 4-3 and the schedule won't get any easier in the second half of the season. The club is on a short week, returning home to face the Buccaneers on Thursday. After that, they have remaining games against the Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers and Dolphins.

WINNER: One-win teams across the league

Three one-win teams came away with unexpected victories in the early slate: the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. All three teams improved to 2-5 on the season.

The Patriots had the most improbable win, defeating the aforementioned Bills on a thrilling last-second touchdown. Mac Jones, who went 25 of 30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns, found Mike Gesicki for the go-ahead score with 12 seconds left to seal the 29-25 victory.

Led by undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, the Bears cruised to an easy 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Division II player out of Shepherd was 21 of 29 for 161 yards, one touchdown and, most importantly, no turnovers. Running back D'Onta Foreman carried the load offensively with three total touchdowns for Chicago.

The Giants also got it done with a backup quarterback as Tyrod Taylor led the charge in a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders. The veteran signal-caller was 18 of 29 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Two fumbles by the New York offense kept the game close, but Wink Martindale's defense kept Sam Howell and Co. in check.

LOSER: Bijan Robinson fantasy owners

Everything in Atlanta remains a mystery.

The Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall in April. He's been productive throughout his rookie season, albeit with fewer opportunities than many people expected. Frustration reached an all-time high in Week 7, with Robinson playing just 10 snaps in Atlanta's 16-13 win. He had one carry for three yards, and Arthur Smith said Robinson "wasn't feeling like himself" without adding any more context.

While the Falcons did hold on for a key divisional victory over the Buccaneers, Smith's usage of the star rookie has everyone confused -- especially fantasy football players. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder had another tough outing (two fumbles at the goal line), so you would think an electric running back might take some pressure off him. This will be a situation to monitor as the first-place Falcons' postseason pursuit heats up.

WINNER: P.J. Walker gets it done again

It wasn't pretty, but the Cleveland Browns pulled off another victory in Week 7.

Deshaun Watson returned from injury after missing last week's upset win over the 49ers. His appearance was short-lived, though, as he was knocked out of the game with a head injury. He was cleared of a concussion, but did not return to the game as P.J. Walker took over.

Walker was far from perfect -- 15 of 32, 178 yards and an interception -- but the Browns' defense stepped up, as usual. Jim Schwartz's unit forced four turnovers in the 39-38 win. Walker clinched the win with a 12-play, 80-yard drive to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. At 4-2, the Browns are keeping pace with the Ravens in the AFC North even as they battle major injuries to their starting quarterback, running back and right tackle.

LOSER: Rams lose step on Seahawks

Second place in the NFC West is essentially a battle between the Seahawks and Rams, with the winner likely getting a wild card spot in the playoffs. But Week 7 saw the Rams slip at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 3-4 while Seattle took care of a lowly Arizona Cardinals team at home to jump to 4-2.

Los Angeles may have been hard done by a late first-down ruling in favor of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pittsburgh thoroughly outplayed the Rams in the second half to move to 4-2.

Puka Nacua continues to be a persistent gem for the Rams amid their up-and-down season, however, as he logged eight catches for 154 yards on the day.

WINNER: Travis Kelce thrives again in Taylor Swift's presence

The Chiefs moved to 6-1 after an AFC West home win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Travis Kelce played a vital role in dissecting the Chargers' defense.

Kelce, who has notably impressed in each game Taylor Swift has attended, thrived in her presence again, recording 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. It also marked his best statistical game of the season after logging nine catches for 124 yards in Week 6 vs. Denver, also at home.

The Chargers, meanwhile, dropped to 2-4 on the season and just can't get things to go their way. They kept pace with the Chiefs in the first half by answering their 17 points, but then went scoreless in the second half. Something has to change -- and quick.

WINNER: Russell Wilson, Broncos get important win

Denver's start to 2023 has been like a defunct rollercoaster. You think it's going to be a fun ride until the initial ascend makes you quiver. But the Broncos avoided a dreadful 1-6 start by beating the Green Bay Packers 19-17 at home in a game that wasn't pretty but absolutely crucial not to lose.

Russell Wilson played a relatively clean game, completing 20 of 29 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and no picks while Javonte Williams rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries.

The defense also kept Jordan Love quiet, as he completed 21 of 31 passes for two touchdowns and one pick at the end that sealed the deal. Green Bay fell to 2-3, but the Broncos needed a sense of relief from a win with Kansas City and Buffalo being their next two opponents.