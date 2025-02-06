NFL players' union boss: ‘No one wants to play' 18th regular season game

An 18-game NFL regular season isn’t a slam dunk.

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell pushed back on it Wednesday even though NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has openly talked about it as if it’s inevitable.

The two sides haven’t had formal discussions about expanding the season, which would require renegotiating the collective bargaining agreement.

“Their side hasn’t raised it, we certainly haven’t raised it. ... Any commentary outside of a formal negotiation is just commentary,” Howell said. “It’s a players’ decision as to what they will agree to do or not. Right now when I have talked to players over the last two seasons, no one wants to play an 18th game. No one. Seventeen games, for many of the guys, is too long.”

Of course, the players’ union would want the league to make several concessions in order to agree to an 18th game.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, a linebacker for the Lions and NFLPA president, wouldn’t specify what the players may want in return.

“It wouldn’t be fair for us to speak for everyone,” Reeves-Maybin said. “There’s thousands of guys and we haven’t been deep enough into the conversation.”

Players are expected to want more money, another bye week, amendments to the offseason calendar, improvement of playing surfaces, a larger roster and much more. Time off between games, especially international games, is another issue.

“No matter what Roger says, you open up that CBA and we’re going to get into field surfaces, we’re going to get into safety, we’re going to get into a lot of things,” Howell said.

Distribution of revenue will be a major point.

“If I’m asking my work force to work more, it’s not as simple as I’m gonna fall back on the revenue split that already exists,” Howell said. “There are so many dimensions that hang off the length of the season.”

Many players felt the NFLPA should have extracted more concessions during the most recent labor negotiations so the 2020 CBA only passed by a slim margin of votes, 1,019 to 959.

Under the current CBA, the players’ share of league revenue increased from 47% to 48% starting in 2021. A “media kicker” that went into effect with the 17-game regular-season schedule grew that share to 48.5% based on an increase in revenue from the league’s new television contracts. The maximum amount the players could’ve reached was 48.8%. They’re going to want at least 50% to add another game.

“This time of year, the training room is pretty full,” Texans quarterback Case Keenum said. “A lot of us are struggling to get our bodies right. I know most of my teammates don’t feel normal until July when it’s time for another season.”

Goodell said Monday there’s “a lot of work to be done” before the NFL possibly could expand to 18 games.

“If we do, 18 and 2 might be a possibility,” he said. “We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that.”

Goodell said changes the league has made in terms of equipment, and training in the offseason and preseason have helped reduce the number of concussions and other injuries, making an additional game more palatable.

“I’d say even just the thought of 18 games makes me cringe, personally speaking,” Commanders running back Austin Ekeler said. “Like for me, my ankles as a running back, it takes a few months to heal up after the season.”

The current CBA runs through the 2030 season but the two sides could agree to amendments anytime.

The NFL has announced four regular season games to be played in Europe in 2025.