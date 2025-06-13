Tom Brady

Patriots to unveil Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 8

The team will unveil the statue ahead of its preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots are honoring the GOAT at Gillette Stadium this summer.

The team announced that it will unveil a Tom Brady statue at its home stadium on Friday, Aug. 8, ahead of its preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Patriots' announcement came on Thursday (6/12), which has been dubbed "Tom Brady Day" for the quarterback's six Super Bowl titles in New England and No. 12 jersey.

Plans for a 12-foot Brady statue at Gillette Stadium were first announced a year ago on June 12, 2024, when he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"[The statue] will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but as the greatest in all of NFL history," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the time.

A look at some of the signature moments from Tom Brady Night at Gillette Stadium, as the greatest player of all-time is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

The team did not unveil the statue during the 2024 season, as Brady embarked on his first season as a game analyst for FOX.

Brady spent 20 years in New England before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He won a seventh Super Bowl title in his first year with the Bucs and played two more seasons before his official NFL retirement in February 2023.

MORE TOM BRADY COVERAGE

New England Patriots Jun 3

Brady gives heartfelt message to Andrews after Patriots center's retirement

Tom Brady May 23

Tom Brady attends grand opening of his new shop in the Hamptons

Tom E. Curran Feb 10

Super Bowl LIX proved the Brady-Mahomes race just isn't that close

This article tagged under:

Tom Brady
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us