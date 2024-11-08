NFL

Pope Francis keeps accidentally tweeting about the New Orleans Saints

If anyone was going to help the team pull off a miracle...

By Max Molski

The New Orleans Saints could use all the help they can get right now, and they continue to receive blessings from the Vatican.

Pope Francis took to X last Friday for All Saints Day and shared a message using "#Saints." However, that's the official hashtag for the struggling NFL team, so its fleur-de-lis logo appeared in the post on the social media site.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That post went up before the Saints lost to the lowly Carolina Panthers, marking their seventh straight defeat after a 2-0 start and prompting the team to fire head coach Dennis Allen.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Looking for a miracle to turn their season around, the NFL's Saints keep getting blessed by the pope -- albeit accidentally.

Pope Francis used #Saints a second time on Tuesday, calling them "precious pearls," before tripling down with a third post, saying "We cannot become #Saints with a frown."

NFL

NFL 11 hours ago

Winners, losers as Ravens stun Bengals 35-34 on Thursday Night Football

NFL Draft 15 hours ago

2025 NFL Draft: Is it a bad year to have the No. 1 overall pick?

The team got in on the fun and thanked the pope for his blessings.

While Saints fans haven't had much to smile about lately, people across the football world had a field day in Pope Francis' comments.

The Saints will look to turn their blessings into results when they host the rival Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

NFLReligion
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us