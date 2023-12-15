NFL

Raiders owner Mark Davis couldn't believe his team's 63-21 win over the Chargers either

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was caught in utter disbelief at his team's domination over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

After Raiders cornerback Jack Jones intercepted Chargers QB Easton Stick's pass for a touchdown, making the score 63-7, Davis was seen hilariously shocked, especially since his team lost 3-0 to the Vikings just last week.

What made the pick-6 even more shocking was that the Raiders defense had just recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the last drive, with defensive tackle John Jenkins running joyfully into the end zone.

The Raiders ultimately broke a franchise record for points scored in a game, and the Chargers broke their own record for points allowed.

The game was such a shock that it may have even left Davis extra hydrated. Some on the internet were able to point out that Davis at one point had an exorbitant amount of empty water bottles in front of his seat.

