NFL

Randy Moss taking time away from ‘Sunday NFL Countdown' as he faces health battle

ESPN said the longtime host and Hall of Fame wide receiver will be away from his on-air duties for "an extended time."

By Staff Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will be taking time away from his on-air duties at ESPN, nearly a week after disclosing that he's facing a serious health issue.

Details of Moss' health condition were not disclosed, but the ESPN football analyst discussed his situation during the Dec. 1 broadcast, where he appeared wearing glasses.

He pointedly told "all you men" to "get your blood work done and we'll work through it." Moss also shared that he was battling a heath issue in two Instagram posts.

"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge," according to statement ESPN released Friday. "He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1.

"For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full report, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

Moss, 47, played in the league for 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Moss' 156 touchdown catches ranks No. 2 all-time, topped only by Jerry Rice's 197. His receptions were good for 15,292 yards, fourth all-time trailing only Rice (22,895), Larry Fitzgerald (17,492) and Terrell Owens (15,934).

Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Here are five things to know about legendary NFL wide receiver Randy Moss.

This article tagged under:

NFL
