Takeaways as Ravens rout Bills 35-10 on Sunday Night Football

The two best AFC teams not named the Kansas City Chiefs faced off for a blockbuster Week 4 match.

After a 35-10 win on Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens made it pretty clear they're above the Buffalo Bills with a robust multi-level performance.

Baltimore set the tone early on its first offensive play from scrimmage and never looked back, leading 21-3 at halftime and padding its advantage in the following two quarters. Josh Allen was held to potentially one of the worst games he'll play all season.

Let's analyze the thrilling AFC clash further with some takeaways:

The Bills need receivers

Buffalo has endured a wide receiver issue in the Josh Allen era, as it hasn't fielded multiple quality and consistent players to support the star quarterback. After moving on from Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the Bills didn't replace him with enough ready-now players.

The Bills got away with that over the first few weeks, but that talent disparity would always reveal itself against an elite side. And that's how this game unfolded, with Allen rarely airing it out and having to settle for quick passes that usually led nowhere.

Allen ended the game completing 16 of 29 passes for 180 yards, no touchdowns and no picks while taking three sacks. Khalil Shakir led the receiving department with four catches for 62 yards, but 52 of that came on one play thanks to Allen's heroics.

The Bills may be able to get by with James Cook leading the rushing core, but their possible downfall is already evident.

Derrick Henry is not done yet

When the Ravens added Henry to help Jackson's starpower, the NFL world wondered what version of the "King" would they get. Would it be the one-man show from the Tennessee Titans or would he show signs of being beyond his prime?

So far, he's providing the former after a second straight 150-yard-plus outing. He started the game with a 87-yard rushing score to make franchise history en route to finishing with 199 yards on 24 carries and the aforementioned score.

Henry is supplying the secondary dynamic someone of Jackson's skill set requires, and it's making Baltimore more lethal and unpredictable. Jackson had an easy night himself, throwing for 156 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 13 of 18 completions.

The 2023 MVP added 54 rushing yards on six carries and a touchdown, but did lose a fumble.

Third-down conversions stand out

One of the underrated parts of analyzing how games transpire is looking at third-down numbers. Can an offense stay on the field and impose their will or is the opposing defense capable of limiting a fresh set of downs to flip the momentum?

The two aforementioned takeaways played a role in how the numbers formed, as the Ravens converted on 5 of 9 third downs while Buffalo went just 3 of 13.

Buffalo did convert an important fourth down, but it will have to find ways to be more creative and efficient when going up against contenders like Baltimore.

Kyle Van Noy is aging like fine wine

After a career-high nine-sack campaign last year in his first as a Raven, linebacker Van Noy is easily on pace to surpass that total.

The 33-year-old is aging like fine wine after a third straight two-sack game, logging six total on the season. He didn't record any against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1, but had an injury situation that limited his minutes.

Since then, he recorded two sacks apiece against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and now Buffalo. Joe Burrow will have to be careful when the Cincinnati Bengals host their AFC North rivals in Week 5.

