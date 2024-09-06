NFL

Ravens-Chiefs underway following weather delay

The NFL's season opener kicked off more than 20 minutes later than originally scheduled.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL fans had to wait a little longer than expected for the first game of the 2024 season.

The start of the league's season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night was delayed due to inclement weather in the Kansas City area.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The game's start time was originally slated for 8:20 p.m. ET before being moved back to 8:40 p.m. The opening kickoff didn't actually come until 8:45 p.m.

Roughly an hour before the initial kickoff time, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced that the venue was in a shelter in place amid heavy rain and lightning in the area.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Players from both teams cleared the field and fans were asked to move to the concourse.

The shelter in place was lifted at around 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL 33 mins ago

How to watch 49ers vs. Jets in Week 1 of 2024 NFL season

Taylor Swift 1 hour ago

How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift attended?

Where to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Ravens-Chiefs is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

The NFL has introduced a new kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season called the 'Dynamic Kickoff.' Here's what you need to know.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us