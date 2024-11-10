After a seven-game losing skid, the Saints are back in the win column.

But interim head coach Darren Rizzi didn't think New Orleans would have a good day at first.

After the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons at home 20-17 to move to 3-7 in the first post-Dennis Allen game, Rizzi told reporters he thought it'd be a "crappy day" after he got to Caesars Superdome and... clogged the toilet.

Darren Rizzi said he clogged the toilet in the head coach’s locker room when he got to the stadium today and thought “this is going to be a crappy day.” — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 10, 2024

But that was not the case for New Orleans as the Saints bounced back over their divisional rivals, limiting Kirk Cousins to 23 of 38 completions for 306 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

Bijan Robinson did run for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, but kicker Younghoe Koo missed three of four field goal attempts that ultimately proved costly.

For the Saints, Derek Carr got back on track with 16 of 25 completions for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling recording 109 yards and both touchdowns on just three receptions.

Rizzi and the Saints will look to avoid a potential bad day next time out when they host the struggling Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

Catch up on the schedule and biggest matchups in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.