Super Bowl

See all the Super Bowl 2025 commercials and teasers released so far

Watch all of the teasers for Super Bowl LIX commercials here.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The matchup for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans isn't set, but the pieces are starting to come together.

The AFC and NFC title games will feature two star-studded matchups. On one side, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are seeking a historic three-peat but have to take down MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to get there. In the NFC, rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders in position to make history against 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While we wait for the conference championship games to be played, there are some things that we can start looking at for the Super Bowl -- commercials. In recent years, companies have begun teasing and even releasing their advertisements ahead of the big game to build exposure. That's the case yet again in 2025.

NFL Jan 14

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl: Broadcast info, TV channel, streaming and more

Super Bowl Jan 7

When and where is the next Super Bowl? What to know for 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Most of the pre-releases that we've seen so far are just teasers to set up their ads for Sunday, Feb. 9. They are all hinting at what storylines or celebrities could be making guest appearances in their commercials. From Post Malone to David Beckham, the Mannings, Doja Cat and the Chiefs, there are already a number of big names confirmed.

Here's a look at the 2025 Super Bowls ads that have been released so far (list will be continuously updated):

Doritos

Bud Light

Budweiser

FanDuel

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Taco Bell

Stella Artois

Hellman's

GoDaddy

Häagen-Dazs

MSC Cruises

SquareSpace

Pringles

Michelob Ultra

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us