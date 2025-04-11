NFL Draft

Ex-Texas wideout Isaiah Bond surrenders on sexual assault warrant, calls claims ‘false'

Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

By The Associated Press

Bond
Getty

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who is projected as a likely second-day pick in this month's NFL draft, surrendered on a sexual assault warrant Thursday and was released after posting bail, according to published reports.

Bond turned himself in Thursday morning on the outstanding warrant, according to the Dallas Morning News, which quoted Grant Cottingham, a police spokesman in Frisco, a city outside Dallas. He has since posted bail at $25,000 and been released from the Collin County jail, jail records show.

Bond released a statement on social media that called the claims “patently false.”

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond said on X. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.

“Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond played one season with the Longhorns in 2024. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns and declared for the NFL draft after the season.

He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama.

Copyright The Associated Press

