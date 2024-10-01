Winners, losers from Titans-Dolphins, Lions-Seahawks doubleheader

One game lacked quality offensive entertainment, the other not at all.

The first of two Monday Night Football games to conclude Week 4 saw the Tennessee Titans go on the road to rout the Miami Dolphins 31-12. Despite Tennessee's score, it recorded just nine points at halftime before a late splurge.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the second, the Detroit Lions ended the Seattle Seahawks' perfect start with a 42-29 win at home, intercepting Geno Smith late to seal the deal. Kerby Joseph hauled in the incredible grab.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Let's analyze both games further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Titans finally get in the W column

It's been a rough start for second-year signal caller Will Levis and Co. But it wasn't Levis who led the Titans to their first victory in the 2024 season. After leaving early with an injury, veteran Mason Rudolph stepped in and completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

It was the running backs who provided the key scoring, with Tony Pollard rushing for 88 yards on 22 carries and a score and Tyjae Spears adding 39 yards on 15 tries and a touchdown.

LOSER: Dolphins offense continues to sputter

Miami's offense hasn't always been free flowing this season when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy. But it's worsened without him. Tyler Huntley got the nod under head coach Mike McDaniel, but he couldn't provide the necessary spark. Huntley threw for just 92 yards, no touchdowns and no picks on 13 of 21 completions but did rush for 40 yards on eight carries and a score, which came on a QB draw.

Tyler Huntley runs in the TD



📺: #TENvsMIA on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1QrlqWt4kA — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2024

De'Von Achane couldn't muster anything on the ground, logging just 15 yards on 10 carries. Backup Jaylen Wright was just a tad better, going for 32 yards on nine attempts.

McDaniel will simply have to find more ways to become creative with what he has, as Tagovailoa doesn't have a timetable for a return from another concussion. With Miami dropping to 1-3, the pressure is increasing.

WINNER: Jared Goff sets passing completion record

Goff just loves to play in a dome. The 29-year-old had a perfect night, completing 18 of 18 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and no picks to go with a seven-yard touchdown reception.

The completions marked the most attempts thrown without an incompletion in NFL history, as Goff did so against Mike Macdonald's defense.

Goff's marquee completion on the night was a 70-yarder to Jameson Williams to instantly respond to Seattle late in the third quarter.

LOSER: Turnovers spoil Geno Smith's big outing

Seattle posted 29 points, but it definitely left some on the board. While Detroit managed to play a clean game without turnovers, Seattle coughed it up twice that could've changed the outcome.

The first came late in the first quarter when Seattle had been marching down 7-0. DK Metcalf hauled in a pass from Smith and kept fighting for extra yards, but the hard work got punished as Jack Campbell punched it out and Detroit returned it deep into Seahawks territory.

DK fights for extra yards and it's punched out by Jack Campbell



📺: #SEAvsDET on ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/4x1oJ1uY34 — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2024

The second transpired on the aforementioned interception on Smith as Seattle attempted a late comeback, pulling off chunk plays with ease.

Seattle finished the game with 516 total yards of offense, with Smith throwing for 395, one touchdown and one pick on 38 of 56 completions. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries and three scores, but the Seahawks just couldn't halt Detroit's six touchdowns.

WINNER: Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings

With Seattle's loss, only two undefeated teams remain entering Week 5 -- one from each conference.

Perhaps the first team isn't as surprising. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of them despite Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce not in the best of form yet. Kansas City will hope to go 5-0 next time out at home against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

The other is certainly surprising, as Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings have thus far stunned the league. Minnesota will look to keep its impressive multi-level momentum going when it "hosts" the New York Jets in London on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans moved to 1-3 on the season after beating the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.