Tyreek Hill fears he could have been shot in ‘worst-case scenario' during police stop outside stadium

Tyreek Hill believes that if he weren't a famous football player, officers may have shot or arrested him during a police confrontation that "went from 0 to 60," the Dolphins star said Monday.

The wide receiver was driving to the Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday when Miami-Dade police stopped him just outside Hard Rock Stadium, handcuffed him and put him face down on the pavement.

"If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, Lord knows, I probably would have been, like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up" and "put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket," Hill told NBC News.

"And that's crazy that officers would take it, you know, to that level."

The Miami-Dade Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation, and at least one officer has been taken off the streets in the wake of the confrontation, which was captured on video that has been widely shared on social media.

Hill insists he was cooperative with police, rolling down his window and giving his identification. He said he was in no rush because he was within the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium and had no reason to be anxious or in a hurry.

"It just went from 0 to 60, man, from the moment that those guys pulled up behind me, knocked on my window, it went from 0 to 60 immediately," said Hill, adding that he called team security officials from the car.

Ignacio Alvarez, of the ALGO law firm, is representing the unidentified officer who was taken off frontline duties and said in a statement Tuesday morning that the decision to place his client was "premature," although he respected calls for a thorough review.

"We call for our client’s immediate reinstatement, and a complete, thorough, and objective investigation, as Director Daniels has also advocated. Our client will not comment until this investigation is concluded and the facts are fully revealed," Alvarez said.

A representative for the police union said Hill was at fault for not being “immediately” cooperative with officers.

The police department declined to comment on the union’s account, saying police officials must wait until the internal affairs investigation is completed before they publicly discuss the incident.

Hill was cited for reckless driving and driving without a license, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Hill, 30, thanked teammates — tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Calais Campbell — who were driving by, saw him being detained and stopped to help.

Campbell was handcuffed even though he was standing off to the side, Hill said. The highly respected Campbell, 38, is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner.

"When I saw Jonnu and Calais pull up ... I didn't feel alone anymore," Hill said. "They ended up handcuffing Calais for just being 6-8 I think. But it was crazy. It was crazy how that same officer who took me down handcuffed Calais for just standing on the side."

Ultimately, Hill said, he’s happy no one was injured or worse.

“That officer was really on a power trip,” he said. “He felt like he just needed to ... do something that day, you know. But like I said, I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

Hill is one of pro football's best-known playmakers.

His 77 career touchdown catches are fifth among active players and 36th all time, just behind No. 35 DeAndre Hopkins (78) and the retired Harold Carmichael and Charley Taylor, who are tied with 79. Carmichael and Taylor are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The incident didn't appear to affect Hill's on-field performance in Sunday's season opener; he caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 20-17 victory.

Faced with first-and-10 from the Miami 20, late in the third quarter with the Jags leading 17-7, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a slant at the Dolphins' 46-yard line.

Hill then raced past two Jaguars defenders to complete the electrifying 80-yard TD, which sparked the Miami comeback.

Hill put his hands behind his back, feigning that he was being handcuffed, as teammate Jaylen Waddle came up to walk him off as if he were the arresting officer.

"You got to learn how to laugh and have a good time," he said. "Man, whenever people think you're ... having a bad situation or having a low moment, I always try to find the good in every situation. That's one way I'm able to stay so strong-minded as a young male, well, as a young Black male."

He said he was also grateful that his pregnant wife, Keeta, wasn't in the car.

Under normal circumstances, she would have been along for the ride. But she was running late Sunday and decided to travel to the stadium on her own, they said.

"I'm so relieved she wasn't [there], because if they would have tried to pull my wife out the car, Lord knows what would [have] happened," Hill said. "I'm glad she wasn't in the car."

Jesse Kirsch reported from Miami and David K. Li from New York City.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: