After the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus Friday, the team has promoted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as their interim leader for the rest of the season.

Brown, who was elevated to offensive coordinator after the Bears fired Shane Waldron earlier this season, will now serve as the head coach for the team's final five games.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

But who is he and what should fans know about him?

Brown joined the Bears in 2024 as the offensive passing game coordinator after working as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Prior to that, Brown spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he oversaw the running backs and tight ends groups before becoming assistant head coach for two seasons. During that time frame, the Rams won the NFC West division and a Super Bowl.

“Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players,” Eberflus had said when Waldron was fired.

Brown replaced Waldron prior to the team's game against the Green Bay Packers, showing immediate results as Caleb Williams improved each week, including Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions when he threw for three second-half touchdowns.

The Bears currently sit at 4-8 on the season after losing six consecutive games, including the last three by a combined seven points. Eberflus' record in one-score games in his career stands at 5-19, the worst mark in NFL history among coaches with at least 20 such games on their resume.