NFL's First Ever Black Friday Game Pits Jets Against Dolphins

Jets to face Dolphins in NFL’s first ever Black Friday game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Football has long been a Thanksgiving staple, and the NFL is now extending its November holiday presence to the following day.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the New York Jets will host the Miami Dolphins this year in the league’s first ever Black Friday game. The matchup will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 and be broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon announced that the Dolphins-Jets game will be free to all viewers.

“We're excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said in a statement. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we're thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

The Black Friday showdown is one of eight matchups the NFL revealed on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s full schedule release. The league also announced its five international matchups for 2023, a Christmas clash between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles and an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on New Year’s Eve.

The Jets are expected to be in the primetime spotlight throughout the 2023 season after trading for Aaron Rodgers. Though the Black Friday game kicks off in the afternoon, it will still be a standalone showcase for Rodgers and his new team.