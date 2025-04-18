2025 NHL Draft: Best fits for Bruins among top-ranked forwards

The Boston Bruins were not expected to have a chance at a top-five pick in the 2025 NHL Draft this season.

But after plummeting to the bottom tier of the Eastern Conference standings with a 33-39-10 record, the focus has shifted to the top prospects in the 2025 class and next month's NHL Draft Lottery. The B's have the fifth-best odds (8.5 percent) to win the lottery. The worst they could finish is No. 7 overall.

The last time the Bruins' own first-round pick was in the top seven came in 2006 when they selected Phil Kessel at No. 5 overall.

The Bruins' No. 1 roster need entering the draft is at center. They still have not found a long-term replacement for Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, both of whom retired after the 2022-23 season. Finding a top-six center in this draft would be a significant upgrade for the Bruins. And luckily for them, there are several centers in this class who could fill that role someday.

Let's look at six prospects who would be a good fit for the Bruins early in the first round.

Michael Misa

Position : Center

: Center Team : Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

: Saginaw Spirit (OHL) 2024-25 stats: 62 goals, 72 assists in 65 games

The Bruins might need to win the lottery or get the No. 2 pick for a chance to draft Misa, who is often projected as the first forward selected in many 2025 mock drafts. It wouldn't be shocking if he goes No. 1 overall.

Misa is an elite offensive player who led the OHL in scoring this past season. In fact, his 134 points were the most by an OHL player in a draft-eligible season since Patrick Kane tallied 145 in the 2006-07 campaign. Misa is the total package. He skates well, he has a hard and accurate shot, his playmaking ability is top-tier, he competes hard, he's not a liability defensively. He also has a high hockey IQ. There are very, very few weaknesses in his skill set.

A good NHL comparison for Misa would be John Tavares -- a No. 1 center for many years. That's exactly what the Bruins need.

Misa is the kind of prospect who could potentially play in the NHL as early as next season, which would be ideal for the Bruins if they plan on their retool being a quick one.

Caleb Desnoyers

Position : Center

: Center Team : Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

: Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) 2024-25 stats: 35 goals, 49 assists in 56 games

Desnoyers projects to be a top-six center at the NHL level who can make a strong impact in all three zones with a great two-way skill set. He plays in all situations, including special teams, and brings a high hockey IQ to the ice with each shift.

Here's your winner! 📯📯

Desnoyers blocks the point shot ▶️ Pekarcik 🚨 https://t.co/QnCvAtkeo6 pic.twitter.com/6YoIV7SD6V — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) April 17, 2025

Desnoyers has high-end offensive skill, too. He's a good skater and is crafty with the puck as a playmaker. He fights hard to win real estate in front of the net and score dirty goals.

Desnoyers is a complete player with not many weaknesses. He's probably one of the safest picks the Bruins could make in the No. 4 to No. 6 range of the first round. The bust potential here is pretty low, although the ceiling is not as high as someone like Misa.

James Hagens

Position : Center

: Center Team : Boston College (NCAA)

: Boston College (NCAA) 2024-25 stats: 11 goals, 26 assists in 37 games

Hagens is an elite playmaker and an excellent skater. He didn't score as many goals for Boston College as some people expected, but he did come up clutch a few times, including the Eagles' win over Bentley in the NCAA Tournament. Hagens also played a prominent role for Team USA as a first-line forward during its gold medal run at the World Junior Championships in January.

The FRESHMAN James Hagens with the game-winner for @BC_MHockey with only 77 seconds to play. Biggest goal of his season 🔥



(via @NCAAIceHockey) pic.twitter.com/J4gCQlfA6O — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 28, 2025

Hagens is more than a high-end playmaker, though. He's very good defensively, too. That kind of two-way skill set would be a nice fit in Boston.

The biggest concern with Hagens is probably his size. He's about 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, and he doesn't play with a ton of physicality. But if the Bruins are looking for a potential top-six center who can consistently create scoring chances for himself and teammates, Hagens is definitely worth considering early in Round 1.

Porter Martone

Position : Right wing

: Right wing Team : Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

: Brampton Steelheads (OHL) 2024-25 stats: 37 goals, 61 assists in 57 games

Martone is the lone right wing on this list, and the Bruins' top needs are center and left wing. That said, the size (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) and offensive skill that Martone brings to the ice are hard to ignore.

His playmaking skill is fantastic. It's an area that he's improved quite a bit since joining the OHL. He tallied 38 assists last season and then increased that number to 61 this past season. He has a quick release on his shot, too.

Martone has the ability to be a tremendous power forward at the NHL level. The question is whether the Bruins value his skill set more than a traditional center.

Anton Frondell

Position : Center

: Center Team : Djurgardens IF (Sweden)

: Djurgardens IF (Sweden) 2024-25 stats: 11 goals, 14 assists in 29 games

Bruins fans would love Frondell, who is considered the top European prospect in this year's draft class.

He plays a power forward-type of game at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He's a physical player who fights hard for puck possession all over the ice. He can also score in a variety of different ways. His shot ranks among the best in this draft, highlighted by its quick release and accuracy. It could make him very dangerous on the power play. His skating and playmaking ability are tremendous for a player of his size, too.

Frondell projects to be a top-six forward at the NHL level. He could play center or on the wing.

Jake O'Brien

Position : Center

: Center Team : Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

: Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) 2024-25 stats: 32 goals, 66 assists in 66 games

O'Brien is one of the best passers in this draft. He plays with poise, a high IQ and creativity as a playmaker that consistently creates high-danger scoring chances.

His two-way skill set (very responsible defensively) is impressive, and he's also shown good leadership qualities at Brantford.

O'Brien isn't a super physical player, but his compete level ranks among the best at the center position in this draft. And at 6-foot-2, there's plenty of room for him to add muscle and develop that part of his game. He has a very well-rounded skill set with a lot of offensive ability, and his draft stock has steadily risen over the last few months.