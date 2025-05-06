Bruins hope to get ‘impact player' with No. 7 pick after lottery disappointment

The Boston Bruins needed some luck to win the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, and they didn't get it. In fact, they got some bad luck.

The worst-case scenario for the Bruins was falling two spots to the No. 7 pick, and that's what unfolded Monday night when the draft lottery concluded.

The last time the Bruins picked in the top seven with their own pick was 2006 when they selected Phil Kessel at No. 5 overall. The B's did pick No. 2 overall in 2010 (Tyler Seguin) with a pick they acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite the disappointment in the lottery results, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney seems confident his team will be able to get a good player in the first round.

"We're still picking in the upper echelon of the draft, which we haven't done for a significant time period," Sweeney told reporters at a press conference Monday night. "So we feel very comfortable in terms of where the top seven picks are and we'll get a good player, an impact player, regardless of the disappointment of moving back a couple spots. That's the nature of the lottery."

The Bruins, given the weakness of their prospect pool, should keep the No. 7 pick and add a potential top-tier young player to their organization. But you never know what trade offers might come your way.

"If you had a chance to win the lottery, I'm sure you'd receive phone calls in terms of whether you'll ever move that pick. At No. 7, you still may," Sweeney said. "It's difficult to move up from there, but we'll do our due diligence in terms of which teams may want to jockey around. And we still feel very comfortable with the scouting we've done and the player we're gonna get at No. 7 if we decide to stay there."

If the Bruins plan on their retool being a quick one -- maybe just one offseason -- it would help if their 2025 first-round pick could contribute right away. But that's not often what happens. Rushing these players to the NHL can backfire.

Does Sweeney see any players in this draft who could play as early as next season?

"You never know. The surprises are what they are each year," Sweeney explained. "I think (sometimes) you find a player who comes out of the gate and looks like he can play right away. Whether that's acclimation -- some of these guys have been injured for a period of time. Are they mature enough and physically ready to play? That's to be determined.

"The league gets harder as you go along, and you see a lot of these players do get injured when they start out early. But they're all good players in the upper echelon of the draft. You've got some guys who have played pro over in Sweden. It's a chance to impact your club, whether that's next year, that remains to be seen."

The first round of the draft will take place on June 27. Rounds two through seven will take place the following day. The Bruins currently own eight picks in the 2025 draft, including two second-round selections.