Bruins interested in moving up in draft? What to make of latest rumor

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is not afraid to make bold moves. Could we see one ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft?

The Bruins currently own the No. 7 overall pick in the first round. It's their highest pick since 2011 and it comes after the Original Six franchise finished tied for the fourth-worst record in the league this past season.

The B's should be able to get a very good player at No. 7, but what if a prospect they really like might not be available at that spot in Round 1? Could they try to trade up?

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler published his latest 2025 NHL mock draft Tuesday, and it includes an interesting piece of intel on the Bruins.

"Sounds like Bruins also have interest in moving up," Wheeler wrote. "My sense is the Flyers and Bruins at 6-7 like the same three players: Martin, O'Brien and Hagens. Everyone keeps telling me those three won't get past 6-7. And yet, there appear to be eight players for seven picks."

It's a very good year to need a center in Round 1, which is great for the Bruins because that's the position they most need to upgrade in this draft. We could potentially see as many seven centers selected in the top 10 picks.

The problem for the Bruins is that several other teams in the top seven picks also need a center.

Based on recent expert mock drafts, one of Jake O'Brien, Brady Martin and Roger McQueen should be available at No. 7. James Hagens could fall to that range, too, but most mock drafts have him coming off the board before No. 7.

Hagens was the No. 1 rated prospect on TSN reporter Bob McKenzie's draft rankings before the 2024-25 season. Hagens played well for Boston College, but he didn't dominate offensively as some expected, so he's been slotted a little lower in recent rankings. Hagens came in at No. 7 in McKenzie's final pre-draft list.

The Bruins could have as many as five first-round picks and four second-round picks over the next three drafts, so if they want to trade up this week, Sweeney does have some good assets to potentially use in deals.

The first round of the draft is Friday night. Rounds two through seven take place Saturday afternoon.