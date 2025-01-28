Why Bruins should keep Morgan Geekie beyond NHL trade deadline

The Boston Bruins have a tough decision to make ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline. Do they become sellers and part ways with a few players in an effort to acquire more draft picks and prospects for an offseason re-tool, or does it make more sense to buy at the deadline and chase a playoff spot?

The answer probably depends on where the Bruins stand in the playoff race as the trade deadline approaches.

One player the Bruins have to make a decision on over the coming months is Morgan Geekie.

He is eligible to become a restricted free agent over the summer, so the B's do have some control over his future. For a while, it looked like Geekie might be a player worth trading instead of keeping long term. He was a healthy scratch several times early in the season and went scoreless over the first 12 games. He had only one goal through 18 games. In other words, he was really struggling. It didn't look like Geekie was going to build on the success he enjoyed last season when he tallied career highs in goals (17) and assists (22).

Fast forward to today, and the idea of giving up on Geekie is becoming harder and harder to justify. Re-signing Geekie long-term now makes the mose sense.

What changed? Geekie has found his scoring touch. And it's not just a a small hot streak. Geekie has been very productive for a couple months now.

Geekie's 13 goals since the beginning of December are tied for the fifth-most of any player during that span. He has tallied 21 points in 26 games over that stretch, which ranks 12th in the league. Geekie has been particularly effective offensively with five goals and two assists over the last seven games. He has a three-game goal streak, and his two third-period goals against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday helped the B's pick up two valuable points in the standings.

GEEKS KEEPS ON GOIN' pic.twitter.com/p1D3KF27Sj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2025

One reason for Geekie's resurgence has been his chemistry with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. The Bruins have outscored opponents 6-1 with this line on the ice at 5-on-5 over the last seven games. Boston has a 5-1-1 record during this stretch.

"It's good. It's growing," Geekie told reporters postgame Saturday when asked about his chemistry with Pastrnak. "We've played together for a while now. It's always easier when you learn the habits of the guys you're playing with. "It's fun, it's always fun to play with guys with lots of skill. For me, personally, you're kind of in awe of the things that he does with the puck. Just try to get open. It's lots of fun right now so keep having fun."

Overall, Geekie has scored 15 goals with 11 assists in 46 games this season. Even if his scoring cools off quite a bit, he should still reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

“This game is a lot about how you feel about yourself,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said after Saturday's win when asked about Geekie. “When you feel better about yourself, you're going to be able to play your game maybe the way you think you can play. And what I've liked about what he's done is he’s complementing that line by doing the right things.

"He still gets to the net front. We need a net-front presence on that line. So if it’s not a play off the rush, if you look at some of his goals, he gets right to the blue paint. Pastrnak has found him there a couple times in the last few games. Being direct, getting to the net front, not overpassing, hopefully continue to shoot a little more and not defer so much. He’s just more confident right now.”

Geekie is a versatile forward capable of playing center, but he's just as effective on the wing. He started the season as the second-line right wing, and he's currenly playing left wing alongside Zacha and Pastrnak.

The departure of middle-six wing Jake DeBrusk last offseason, compared with lackluster drafting, has contributed to the Bruins' struggles offensively this season. Geekie has picked up the slack of late, giving the team much-needed secondary scoring on the wing. He's one of just three Bruins players with 15-plus goals scored.

What might it take re-sign Geekie? AFP Analytics released its midseason extension projections last week, and they came up with a four-year, $13 million ($3.25 million salary cap hit) contract for Geekie. Those numbers are merely a projection and not based on reporting. It could take more or less than a $3.25 million AAV to keep Geekie, but if that's the ballpark, the Bruins would be wise to make a strong effort to retain him.

Maybe the Bruins could get a second- or third-round pick for Geekie at the trade deadline, especially if he keeps playing so well. But he's more valuable to the Bruins.

Geekie is capable of scoring around 20 goals per season. He has impressive chemistry with the team's best player (Pastrnak). He is versatile enough to play center or wing. He is responsible defensively and plays with a physical edge at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He's only 26 years, so most of his best years should still be ahead of him.

All of these qualities make Geekie a good fit in Boston.

So if the price works for the Bruins, extending Geekie -- not trading him -- is the best course of action in the coming months.