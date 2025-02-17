Charlie McAvoy making ‘huge' impact for Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy consistently sets the tone for the Boston Bruins in important games, and he's done the same -- and then some -- for the United States at the NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

McAvoy made his presence felt right away in Saturday's much-anticipated showdown against Canada at the Bell Centre in Montreal. He laid out Edmonton Oilers superstar center Connor McDavid with a huge hit along boards in the first period. It was a bone-crushing collision that took out the world's best player, and at a time when the Canadians were absolutely flying with a 1-0 lead.

The hit, in many ways, was a turning point for the U.S. as Jake Guentzel scored just 19 seconds later to tie the score.

Team USA ended up scoring three unanswered goals to secure a 3-1 victory and clinch a spot in Thursday night's championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

McAvoy led the United States with five hits in that game, including two hits each on McDavid and Canadian captain Sidney Crosby. McAvoy also excelled defensively.

Canada attempted just five shot attempts (two on net) during his 8:35 of 5-on-5 ice time paired with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, per MoneyPuck. McDavid did score Canada's lone goal with McAvoy on the ice, but to be fair, no one on the planet is catching McDavid when he gets a half step on you.

In the first round robin game versus Finland, the United States had a 2-0 goal differential and a 20-11 advantage in shot attempts when the McAvoy-Werenski pairing was on the ice at 5-on-5.

Overall, McAvoy has been a steady presence for Team USA as an all-situations defenseman who plays important minutes against the opponent's best players.

"He's such a big factor for us on the back end with the way he plays, his physicality and everything," United States captain Auston Matthews said of McAvoy after Monday's morning skate at Boston University.

"The other night he was great for us (against Canada). He made a big impact physically, and he's a guy when he's out there you have to be aware of him. One of my close friends still from the national program days. It's been a lot of fun playing with him."

United States center Jack Eichel, who, like McAvoy, played at BU, also praised the Bruins defenseman's impact.

"Huge impact last game and in the first game. It's been great," Eichel said. "I obviously know Charlie really well, a good buddy of mine. It's been fun to be on the same side of things with him as opposed to playing against him.

"You can see it when you watch him, his play speaks for itself. I think what he brings our group, not only on the ice but off the ice, it's been awesome getting to share this experience with him."

The United States plays Sweden on Monday in its final round robin game. Team USA will play for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.