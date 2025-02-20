Live updates: USA-Canada rivalry resumes in 4 Nations final in Boston

What to Know Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The United States is aiming for its second win vs. Canada at the 4 Nations.

Connor Hellebuyck (USA) and Jordan Binnington (Canada) are the starting goalies.

USA head coach Mike Sullivan said everyone is available to play except defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

BOSTON -- The NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has been an amazing success so far, but the best action should be yet to come.

The United States and Canada will resume their rivalry in the championship game Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston. Team USA beat Canada 3-1 during round robin play last Saturday in Montreal. It was one of the most exciting and intense hockey games in many years.

That thrilling matchup at the Bell Centre, and what's been said about it afterwards, is among the reasons why there's so much hype entering the rematch with the title at stake.

“That first game (in Montreal) was such a great hockey game,” U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan said after Monday's game. “I think it’s great for hockey that there’s an opportunity for these two teams to meet again. Obviously, both teams have star power all around the lineup. It was a very competitive hockey game the first game. I would anticipate the next one will be every bit as competitive, if not more.”

Follow all of the action from the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston with our USA vs. Canada live blog below, featuring score updates, video highlights, analysis, injury news and more.