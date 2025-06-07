Nick Goss

Marchand becomes first player to achieve this Stanley Cup feat with 2OT goal

The series is tied 1-1 after Brad Marchand's game-winning goal in Edmonton.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final was an instant classic.

After 80 minutes of hockey wasn't enough to determine a winner, the Florida Panthers evened the series with a goal in double overtime by Brad Marchand to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at Rogers Place.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Marchand also scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. He now has three goals -- one at even strength, one on the power play and one shorthanded -- in two games against the Oilers.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He's also the first player in Cup Final history to score a shorthanded goal and an overtime goal in the same game.

Overall, Marchand has tallied 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 19 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 37-year-old left wing now has 10 career goals in the Stanley Cup Final, which is the most of any active player.

The Panthers acquired Marchand from the Bruins right before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. If Florida wins this series and secures back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, that trade will go down as one of the best in recent history.

The Cup Final resumes Monday night with Game 3 in Florida.

More Bruins coverage

Nick Goss 2 hours ago

Marchand has now scored more Stanley Cup Final goals than any active player

Boston Bruins 9 hours ago

How Marchand's playoff run with Panthers could boost his value in free agency

Nick Goss Jun 4

Marchand grateful for Stanley Cup chance with Panthers after ‘stressful' season

This article tagged under:

Nick GossBoston BruinsBrad MarchandFlorida Panthers
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us