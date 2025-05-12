Marchand is still tormenting Maple Leafs, and Bruins could benefit as a result

Two blockbuster deals made at the NHL trade deadline on March 7 are having a massive impact on the results of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

One of them is the Dallas Stars' acquisition of elite winger Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. Rantanen has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 10 playoff games for the Stars, including a hat trick in their Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. Dallas currently has a 2-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2.

The other major trade that's changed the balance of power was the Boston Bruins trading Brad Marchand to the defending champion Florida Panthers.

The veteran left wing turned 37 years old Sunday, but he's still one of the most effective postseason performers in the sport.

Marchand rescued the Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs with a goal in overtime on Friday. Florida would have trailed the series 3-0 if it had lost that matchup.

BRAD MARCHAND WINS IT IN OT FOR THE PANTHERS 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 pic.twitter.com/fUP840Yv4q — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 10, 2025

"Obviously, you see what he does on the ice," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe told reporters after Machand's Game 3 heroics, per TSN. "He's such a great player, and he's been around for so long. He's a playoff performer, and he scores big goals at big moments. He's done it all -- won a Stanley Cup. He brings so much life and energy to our group."

The Panthers beat the Leafs 2-0 in Game 4 on Sunday, tying the series at two wins apiece.

Marchand now has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games against the Leafs in this series, which gives him 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 31 career playoff games versus Toronto. He torments this franchise and its fans wherever he's playing.

Overall, Marchand has tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in nine playoff games this spring.

"He's been incredible," Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk told reporters before Sunday's game. "Him and that whole line have been incredible, especially toward the end of (the first round). They were amazing for us in that closeout game and going into this series they've kept it going.

“It’s crazy, he’s the oldest guy in the series ... (but) you would not think that by the way he’s playing right now. Super impressed to see what he’s doing. Super lucky to have him on our side.”

Marchand isn't just driving offense on the Panthers' third line. He's making a positive contribution to their power play and penalty kill. He's establishing a physical tone each game. He's dragging his teammates into the fight with his energy and competitive fire.

Simply put: He's doing what he did for so many years for the Bruins each April and May.

Marchand's 58 career playoff goals are the second-most in the league since he made his postseason debut in 2011. His 146 playoff points are the second-most during that span, trailing only Nikita Kucherov's 171.

Watching Marchand play a meaningful role in what could be another Stanley Cup run for the Panthers must be a tough watch for Bruins fans. The Bruins weren't able to work out a contract extension with Marchand before the trade deadline and made the decision to move him. The fact that the B's traded him wasn't shocking. Seeing him go to the Panthers was the real surprise.

The Bruins' return for Marchand was a conditional 2027 second-round pick, although that will turn into a first-rounder if the Panthers reach the Eastern Conference Final and Marchand plays in at least 50 percent of Florida's games.

This series isn't over yet, but you have to like the Panthers' chances of eliminating the Leafs and having to give the Bruins a first-round pick to complete the Marchand trade.

This playoff run has proven that, despite his age, Marchand remains one of the best all-around left wings in the sport. And if he continues to make a great impact for the Panthers and they get to the Cup Final again, he could have plenty of potential suitors in free agency this summer.