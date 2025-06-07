Nick Goss

Marchand has now scored more Stanley Cup Final goals than any active player

Brad Marchand has scored in three different Stanley Cup Final series.

By Nick Goss

Brad Marchand continues to make a huge impact on the success of the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After scoring a power-play goal in the Panthers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night, the veteran left wing scored on a shorthanded breakaway in Game 2 on Saturday night.

It was Marchand's ninth career goal in the Stanley Cup Final, moving him ahead of Ondrej Palat, Evgeni Malkin and Corey Perry for the most among active players. The all-time leader in Cup Final goals scored is Montreal Canadiens legend Maurice Richard, who scored 34 times in 58 games.

Marchand also scored a shorthanded goal in the Stanley Cup Final on this date (June 6) 14 years ago as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Marchand scored the first seven goals of his Cup Final career with the Bruins, including a pair of goals in their Game 7 win over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

The Bruins traded Marchand to the Panthers on March 7.

The 37-year-old forward has scored in three different Cup Final series (2011, 2019, 2025).

This article tagged under:

Nick GossBoston BruinsBrad MarchandFlorida Panthers
