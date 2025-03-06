Bruins ‘still open to potentially trading' Brad Marchand: Report

The NHL trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand still doesn't have a contract beyond this season.

Unless that changes, there's still a possibility -- even if it's a small one -- that the veteran forward could be dealt before Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported Thursday that the Bruins are "still open to potentially trading" Marchand, and that the B's aren't telling teams "no" when fielding calls.

While the #bruins continue to go back and forth with Brad Marchand on a possible contract extension, word is they're still open to potentially trading their captain: Teams calling with interest aren't being told "no" right now. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2025

Based on trades that have been made around the league this week, it's definitely a seller's market right now, so if the Bruins wanted to move Marchand, or a player under contract beyond this season (Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, etc.), they might be able to get a good haul of draft picks and/or prospects.

The Bruins very much need some more quality trade assets. They have one of the league's worst prospect pools and don't own all their own draft picks over the next two years.

There are pros and cons to trading Marchand. One reason against trading him is that the Bruins have been one of the lowest-scoring teams all season, and Marchand is one of Boston's few reliable forwards. Marchand is one of only two Bruins players, along with David Pastrnak, who have tallied more than 38 points this season. The 36-year-old veteran, who is currently out week-to-week with an upper body injury, has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games.

Marchand told the What Chaos! podcast last month that his goal is to play with the Bruins forever.

“My goal is to play here forever,” Marchand told hosts D.J. Bean and Pete Blackburn. “I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It's all I know, and what I love most about it is that the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within — like the expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of.

Trading Marchand would essentially wave the white flag on the season. The Bruins are three points out of a wild card playoff spot and have just a 5.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason, per MoneyPuck's model.

The B's made their first trade deadline deal Tuesday when they sent Trent Frederic and Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Blues), a 2026 fourth-round pick and defenseman prospect Max Wanner.