How Marchand made Stanley Cup Final history with amazing goal in Game 5

You could make a strong case for Brad Marchand as the most outstanding player of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final so far.
The veteran left wing scored the opening goal in the first period of Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Marchand used his speed to create a scoring chance and then beat Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard with a great shot.
The goal was Marchand's fifth of the series. As a result, he has now scored five or more goals in two different Stanley Cup Final series (he also did it with the Boston Bruins in 2011).
The only other player since 1967-68 to score five-plus goals in multiple Cup Final series is Mario Lemieux, who achieved the feat with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
Marchand's 12 career goals in the Stanley Cup Final are the most of any active player.
Marchand has tallied 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 22 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His career high for points in one postseason is 23 (2019 w/Bruins).
The Panthers acquired Marchand from the Bruins right before the trade deadline on March 7. If the Panthers win this series and secure back-to-back championships, that trade will go down as one of the best mid-season upgrades in league history.
The Panthers and Oilers entered Game 5 tied at two wins apiece.