Bruins' new head coach Marco Sturm introduced, in a kind of homecoming

The Boston Bruins introduced new head coach Marco Sturm at a news conference on Tuesday.

Sturm was joined by General Manager Don Sweeney to address the media, sharing what it means to him to return to the organization where he spent five years as a player.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We're going to be structured, I can tell you that, but we've also got to compete and make everyone proud," Sturm said.

He is the third Bruins head coach hired by Sweeney and the 30th head coach in franchise history. Sturm takes over for Joe Sacco, who was named interim head coach last November following the firing of Jim Montgomery.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sturm said one of his focuses will be increasing the Bruins' offensive output.

This is Sturm's his first head coaching job at this level, though he's not unfamiliar with the NHL — he played in 938 career games.

Sturm has previously held the position of head coach of the German men's national hockey team and led them to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. He was also an assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Kings from 2018 to 2022. He had served as head coach of the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, since the 2022-23 season.

Sturm has helped develop some of the Kings' top young players, including forward Quinton Byfield and defenseman Brandt Clarke. Player development needs to be a huge focus for the Bruins over the next few years. The franchise has struggled in that area for a while.

Sweeney spoke to that experience, saying it was appealing that he can challenge young players using all of his experience on the bench and behind it, and that the decision was made knowing the Bruins have been in flux, and will continue to be.

"This is about a growth opportunity for the organization as well, and Marco's a big part of that," he said.

Sturm played five seasons for the Bruins from 2005-06 through 2009-10. He was the hero of the 2010 Winter Classic when he scored in overtime to beat the Philadelphia Flyers at Fenway Park.

The former winger talked about coming to Boston in less than ideal circumstances — the blockbuster trade that sent beloved center Joe Thornton to San Jose. He joked about it not being his fault, and how the down years that followed, as the Bruins rebuilt, fueled him and the rest of the locker room.

"I saw that year or two, it was a little painful, it was not easy," Sturm said. "You read the paper or social media or you go on the street, people will let you know."

Sturm began his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks in 1997-98 and retired after spending the 2011-12 campaign with the Florida Panthers.

He also joked about the job being a kind of homecoming — his kids grew up here, he said, and "they've been bugging me for a while to get a place in Boston."