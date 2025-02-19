Makar could be huge difference-maker for Canada in rematch vs. USA

BOSTON -- Canada had a tough time scoring in their 4 Nations Face-Off round robin game against the United States last Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Despite generating 30 scoring chances, including 16 high-danger chances, they could only get one puck past American goalie Connor Hellebuyck in a 3-1 loss.

When these teams meet Thursday for a rematch in the tournament's championship game at TD Garden in Boston, the Canadians will have a superstar player in the lineup to help them finish more of their scoring chances -- Cale Makar.

The Colorado Avalanche superstar, who might just be the best defenseman in the world, missed the first USA-Canada showdown due to illness. He returned for Monday's 5-3 round robin win over Finland, and it was easy to see the kind of impact he makes. Canada played its best game of the tournament, scoring five goals and dominating large stretches of the action.

"(It was) obviously huge. He plays all situations," Canadian captain Sidney Crosby said postgame when asked about Makar's return to the lineup. "He's so good back there. Great to see him back out there on the ice. It was a big boost."

The former UMass star didn't score a goal or tally an assist, but he led all Canadian defensemen with four shots on net and four blocked shots. Canada had a 26-13 advantage in shot attempts when Makar was on the ice during 5-on-5 action, per MoneyPuck.

"He's a star," Canada head coach Jon Cooper said postgame. "He can play half the game. He's a one-man breakout. He just glides out there on the ice. His reads are phenomenal. It's a luxury, let's be honest. I'm so glad to have him back. "

Makar leads all NHL defensemen with 22 goals and 63 points at the 4 Nations break. He's an elite skater, his playmaking ability is fantastic, he knows when to jump into the rush and attack the net, he ignites the transition up ice with lightning-quick passes to his forwards, and he's reliable defensively.

Assuming he's close to 100 percent health Thursday, Makar should play a ton of minutes.

Even though Canada is loaded with Hall of Fame talent up and down the roster, there's no question this team is much, much better when its top defenseman is in the lineup. And did we mention Makar is a Stanley Cup champion with 82 points in 78 career playoff games? He relishes the big stage.

Makar was disappointed to miss Canada's game against Team USA last week, but he'll get a chance to propel the Canadians to another international championship when these two powerhouse teams renew their rivalry Thursday night in Boston.

"It was really unfortunate. I did everything I possibly could to play in that game," Makar said postgame Monday. "Obviously we get another crack at them now. We gotta be ready for that. Feeling a lot better now."