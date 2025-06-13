Pastrnak's elite 2024-25 season recognized with NHL honor

There wasn't much to like about the Boston Bruins' 2024-25 NHL season, but David Pastrnak was one consistent bright spot for the Original Six franchise.

Pastrnak's efforts were rewarded Thursday when the league announced its 2024-25 First and Second All-Star teams (same as basketball's All-NBA teams).

The superstar right wing was selected to the Second All-Star team. He also was named to the Second All-Star team in 2023-24 and the First All-Star Team in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Pastrnak played at an MVP-caliber level this past season. He tallied 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games -- crossing the 100-point mark for the third straight season and scoring 40-plus goals for the fourth straight year. He led the Bruins in scoring by 49 points -- the largest gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 scorer on any team this season.

Pastrnak also ranked No. 1 in the league in even-strength points (83), second in shots (319) and sixth in points per game (1.29).

In addition to being named to the Second All-Star team, Pastrnak also finished 11th in Hart Trophy voting, which was revealed Thursday.