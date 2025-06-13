Nick Goss

Pastrnak's elite 2024-25 season recognized with NHL honor

Bruins superstar David Pastrnak is one of the top 10 offensive players in the world.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

There wasn't much to like about the Boston Bruins' 2024-25 NHL season, but David Pastrnak was one consistent bright spot for the Original Six franchise.

Pastrnak's efforts were rewarded Thursday when the league announced its 2024-25 First and Second All-Star teams (same as basketball's All-NBA teams).

The superstar right wing was selected to the Second All-Star team. He also was named to the Second All-Star team in 2023-24 and the First All-Star Team in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Pastrnak played at an MVP-caliber level this past season. He tallied 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games -- crossing the 100-point mark for the third straight season and scoring 40-plus goals for the fourth straight year. He led the Bruins in scoring by 49 points -- the largest gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 scorer on any team this season.

Pastrnak also ranked No. 1 in the league in even-strength points (83), second in shots (319) and sixth in points per game (1.29).

In addition to being named to the Second All-Star team, Pastrnak also finished 11th in Hart Trophy voting, which was revealed Thursday.

Nick GossBoston BruinsDavid Pastrnak
