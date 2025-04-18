Why Bruins fans should keep close tabs on Panthers' 2025 playoff run

If you're a Boston Bruins fan, rooting for the Florida Panthers doesn't sound like a good or fun idea. And it makes perfect sense -- the Panthers eliminated the Bruins from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

But this spring is a little different.

When the Bruins dealt captain Brad Marchand to the Panthers on trade deadline day in March, they got back a conditional second-round draft pick in 2027. This second-rounder will become a 2027 or 2028 first-round selection if the Panthers win two or more rounds in this year's playoffs and Marchand plays in at least 50 percent of Florida's postseason games.

Given how important it is to the Bruins' future success that they have as many quality draft picks and trade assets as possible, it would really help Boston if that conditional second-rounder became a first-rounder.

So even though it might be tough, Bruins fans should be rooting for the Panthers to reach at least the Eastern Conference Final over the next month.

What are the chances they make it that far?

Well, the Panthers are currently the favorites to win the Eastern Conference for the third straight season.

But it won't be easy. The Panthers will have to beat their in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the first round. The Panthers eliminated the Lightning in five games in Round 1 last season. This year's series should be tougher, though. The Lightning ranked No. 3 in 5-on-5 goals scored this season, while also having the third-best save percentage.

If the Panthers make it to Round 2, they'd likely have to play the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won the Atlantic Division. The Leafs have not reached the conference finals since 2002 and have won only one playoff series in the last 20 years. Toronto is very talented, but you'd have to like Florida's chances of winning a potential playoff series versus the Leafs. The Panthers have a huge edge over the Leafs in playoff experience and quality of goaltending.

Nothing is guaranteed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins know that better than anyone. That said, B's fans should be cautiously optimistic about the chances of that 2027 conditional second-rounder becoming a future first-round pick.