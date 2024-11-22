WATCH: Kastelic trades punches with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights

BOSTON -- It would appear that Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo are not the best of friends.

They fought twice through 40 minutes of Thursday night's game at TD Garden.

The first bout came in the opening period after Kastelic had thrown a few hits on his shift. Bortuzzo hopped over the boards and immediately challenged the B's center.

Mark Kastelic makes a few checks— Robert Bortuzzo hops on the ice for a line change, takes exception, and drops the gloves 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Rx5N0rUTW0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 22, 2024

Round 2 between these two players was much more entertaining.

Kastelic got the best of Bortuzzo in the second period, landing several punches as they both fell to the ice.

The last time there were two fights featuring the same two players in one game was back in March of 2022, per Sportsnet.

Mark Kastelic vs Robert Bortuzzo



First NHL game to feature 2 fights by the same combatants since Givani Smith (Red Wings) & Zack MacEwen (Flyers on March 22, 2022 pic.twitter.com/iaHKDNmC1R — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 22, 2024

Utah came into this game with 10 fighting majors, tied with the New Jersey Devils for the league lead. In fact, the Bruins and Utah rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in penalty minutes.

The Bruins went into the second intermission with a 1-0 lead.