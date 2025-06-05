Joe Sacco expected to leave Bruins, join Rangers coaching staff: Report

Joe Sacco's long tenure with the Boston Bruins could be coming to an end.

Sacco joined the Bruins as an assistant coach in 2014 and was promoted to associate coach before the 2024-25 season. He was promoted to interim head coach in November after the team fired Jim Montgomery.

Sacco was in the mix to be the full-time head coach in Boston, but on Thursday the Bruins announced the hiring of Marco Sturm as the franchise's 30th head coach.

It doesn't look like Sacco will remain with the Bruins, because Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday that the Medford, Mass., native is "in the process" of joining the New York Rangers staff under their new head coach Mike Sullivan.

And there is word Dave Quinn and Joe Sacco are in the process of joining Mike Sullivan’s staff in Manhattan — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 5, 2025

If Sacco and David Quinn join Sullivan in New York, it would make for a very Boston University-centric coaching staff. All three played college hockey for the Terriers.

Sacco did a decent job with the Bruins as interim head coach. The team didn't perform up to expectations with a 24-30-6 record under Sacco, but injuries and veteran players being moved at the trade deadline played a huge part in those results.

The players never quit and played hard to the end, and Sacco deserves some credit for that.