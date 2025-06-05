A familiar face: Bruins hire ex-player Marco Sturm as new head coach

The Boston Bruins have completed their search and Marco Sturm is the franchise's new head coach.

He is the third Bruins head coach hired by general manager Don Sweeney and the 30th head coach in franchise history. Sturm takes over for Joe Sacco, who was named interim head coach last November following the firing of Jim Montgomery.

Sturm has a lot of NHL experience -- he played in 938 career games -- but this will be his first head coaching gig at this level.

Sturm has previously held the position of head coach of the German men's national hockey team and led them to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. He also was an assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Kings from 2018 to 2022. He had served as head coach of the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, since the 2022-23 season.

Sturm has helped develop some of the Kings' top young players, including forward Quinton Byfield and defenseman Brandt Clarke. Player development needs to be a huge focus for the Bruins over the next few years. The franchise has struggled in that area for a while.

"Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively," Sweeney said in a statement Thursday. "We were also looking for a communicator and leader -- someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room.

"Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path -- playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels -- has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans.

"We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

Sturm played five seasons for the Bruins from 2005-06 through 2009-10. He was the hero of the 2010 Winter Classic when he scored in overtime to beat the Philadelphia Flyers at Fenway Park. Sturm began his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks in 1997-98 and retired after spending the 2011-12 campaign with the Florida Panthers.