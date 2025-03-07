Bruins reportedly trade Charlie Coyle to Avalanche, get strong return

The Boston Bruins have made another notable move ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

They have traded center Charlie Coyle and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for center Casey Mittelstadt, forward prospect Will Zellers and a conditional 2025 second-round draft pick, per multiple reports. The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa first reported the trade.

Trade details:



To #GoAvsGo:

C Charlie Coyle

2026 BOS 5th Round Pick



To #NHLBruins:

C Casey Mittelstadt

Cond. 2025 2nd Round Pick

Will Zellers



Boston gets younger center, different look, and extra draft capital. Zellers was 3rd round pick in 2024. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2025

It's been a seller's market this week, and the Bruins have taken advantage of that with a strong return for Coyle.

Mittelstadt has struggled a bit this season, but there is intriguing offensive upside in his game, and an increased role in Boston could help unlock that potential. He tallied 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 63 games for the Avs this season. Mittelstadt is signed for two more seasons with a $5.75 million salary cap hit.

Will Zellers was a third-round pick of the Avalanche in 2024, and he plays for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers. He leads the USHL with 37 goals in 40 games, and he ranks second in points with 58. The Bruins desperately needed to add prospects with impressive offensive skill, and Zellers fits the bill.

Getting another second-round pick is a good bit of business for Boston, too. The B's also acquired a second-round pick as part of the Trent Frederic trade with the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week.

Coyle was first acquired by the Bruins before the 2019 trade deadline. He has largely played a third-line center role as a strong two-way forward. He tallied career highs of 25 goals and 35 assists last season. This season has been a bit of a struggle for Coyle offensively with 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 64 games.

Coyle has one more season left on his contract with a $5.25 million cap hit.