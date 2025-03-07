Live updates: Latest rumors and news on NHL trade deadline day

What to Know Players such as Mikko Rantanen, Brad Marchand and Scott Laughton still haven't been dealt.

Contenders including the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals still haven't made a major upgrade.

Eight teams are within four points of a wild card playoff spot. How many of them will be buyers today?

The Bruins already have traded Justin Brazeau and Trent Frederic and could make more moves.

The 2025 NHL trade deadline is finally here.

All 32 teams have until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to make last minute additions to their roster for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or trade away players to stockpile assets for the future.

We've already seen plenty of deals go down over the last week -- two involving the Boston Bruins, who have traded Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau -- but plenty more players rumored to potentially be available still haven't been moved. That list includes Mikko Rantanen, Bruins captain Brad Marchand, Brock Boeser, Scott Laughton and many more.

Follow our trade deadline live blog all day for the latest rumors, contracts, news and updates.