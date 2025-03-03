Brandon Carlo has spent his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins since making his debut in the 2016-17 season, but will that still be the case after Friday afternoon's trade deadline?

The Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported Monday that the Calgary Flames have shown interest in Carlo.

Sounds like the #Flames have reached out on #nhlbruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Teams have yet to dive into details, but CGY is interested.



Not too many players on BOS' roster not available for the right price.@DailyFaceoff — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) March 3, 2025

The Flames are barely hanging on to the second wild card playoff berth in the Western Conference. Bolstering the blue line makes sense for Calgary if it chooses to buy at the trade deadline.

It's not known what the Flames would be willing to give up for Carlo. They have the 13th-best prospect pool in the league, according to the The Athletic's 2025 rankings. Calgary also has plenty of draft picks, including two first-rounders in both 2025 and 2026.

Carlo is signed for two more seasons at a team-friendly salary cap hit of $4.1 million. The 28-year-old defenseman has a 10-team no-trade clause in his contract for the 2024-25 season, per PuckPedia.

He doesn't provide much offense -- just nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 61 games this season -- but he's a strong defensive defenseman with good size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) who can play 20-plus minutes per game, block shots, defend the opponent's top forwards and kill penalties. Calgary ranks 27th in penalty killing with a 73.9 percent success rate.

Given his age, playoff experience and ability to play on the second pairing of a contending team, it wouldn't be surprising if Carlo draws interest on the trade market between now and Friday.

The Bruins are among the most interesting teams to watch at the trade deadline. They're only four points out of a wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but based on the way this team has played all year, it seems quite unlikely the B's would win a round if they did qualify for the postseason. Unlike recent seasons, this team absolutely does not have the look of a contender.

Selling would be the smartest path for the Bruins to take at the trade deadline, but with the playoffs still a realistic goal, it'll be interesting to see how many players Boston is willing to jettison before Friday.