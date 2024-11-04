Bruins sign forward Tyler Johnson to one-year contract

The Boston Bruins have added another veteran forward to the mix with the signing of Tyler Johnson to a one-year contract with a $775,000 salary cap hit.

The addition of Johnson is far from a surprise.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Johnson joined the Bruins in training camp and the preseason on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) and played well enough to earn a roster spot. It was viewed as only a matter of time before Johnson would officially sign with the B's for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He tallied 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games in 2022-23 and 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games last season.

More than half of Johnson's points last season (16) came on the power play. The Bruins, who rank 26th in power-play percentage (14.8) entering Monday, could use a player with Johnson's playmaking ability and veteran savvy with the man advantage.

Johnson began his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, making his debut in 2012-13 and playing for them through the 2020-21 season. He won two Stanley Cup titles with the Lightning in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

It's not known when Johnson will make his regular season debut for the Bruins. They play the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday night. The B's have a 6-6-1 record through 13 games.