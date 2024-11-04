Nick Goss

Bruins sign forward Tyler Johnson to one-year contract

Johnson played for the Bruins in camp and the preseason on a PTO.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Bruins have added another veteran forward to the mix with the signing of Tyler Johnson to a one-year contract with a $775,000 salary cap hit.

The addition of Johnson is far from a surprise.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Johnson joined the Bruins in training camp and the preseason on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) and played well enough to earn a roster spot. It was viewed as only a matter of time before Johnson would officially sign with the B's for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

More Bruins coverage

Nick Goss 2 hours ago

Pastrnak reacts to benching in Bruins' win over Kraken

Nick Goss 9 hours ago

Bruins takeaways: Pastrnak benched, goaltending improves in weekend wins

Nick Goss Oct 29

How ex-Bruins Ullmark, DeBrusk, others are playing with new teams

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He tallied 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games in 2022-23 and 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games last season.

More than half of Johnson's points last season (16) came on the power play. The Bruins, who rank 26th in power-play percentage (14.8) entering Monday, could use a player with Johnson's playmaking ability and veteran savvy with the man advantage.

Johnson began his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, making his debut in 2012-13 and playing for them through the 2020-21 season. He won two Stanley Cup titles with the Lightning in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

It's not known when Johnson will make his regular season debut for the Bruins. They play the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday night. The B's have a 6-6-1 record through 13 games.

This article tagged under:

Nick GossBoston Bruins
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us