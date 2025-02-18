How important is USA-Canada rematch? Eichel gives great description

BOSTON -- The United States has already beaten Canada once at the 4 Nations Face-Off. But the Americans need to repeat that accomplishment if they're going to become champions of this tournament.

Canada's 5-3 win over Finland in Monday afternoon's round robin finale punched its ticket to the 4 Nations championship game. Team USA lost to Sweden 2-1 in their last round robin matchup Monday night, but the U.S. already clinched a title game berth with its 3-1 victory over Canada last week in Montreal.

The much-anticipated rematch is Thursday night at TD Garden. It will be the most important USA vs. Canada game since the semifinals of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

"It means the world. You're representing your country. This is huge, it's the biggest game I've played in quite some time, maybe ever," American center Jack Eichel said after his team's loss to Sweden. "I'm really looking forward to it. I think everyone in the room is looking forward to it. It's what we wanted, right?"

"Biggest game I've played in in quite some time. Maybe ever."



That's quite a statement from Eichel, who has played in a national championship game in college and won a Stanley Cup title with the Vegas Golden Knights two years ago. But it also shows how much the players value this kind of best-on-best international competition.

The atmosphere at the Garden on Thursday will be absolutely electric.

The first matchup last week at the Bell Centre was one of the most memorable hockey games in years. The level of skill, speed and physicality was off the charts. We even saw three fights in the first nine seconds of the game. The rivalry between these two nations is as competitive as it's been in a long time.

After losing 3-1 on their home soil, you can bet the Canadians will be as motivated as ever to get some revenge in Boston with a championship on the line. Canada has started all of its games in this tournament really well and scored first in each of them. The United States needs to match that intensity and not fall behind early in the game again. The U.S. has allowed the first goal in two of its three games.

“They’re a heck of a hockey team, and it was such a great game Saturday, and we’re going to have to match that compete level and be ready for those guys,” U.S. forward Dylan Larkin said after Monday's game.

“They’re going to be extremely hungry, and they don’t want to lose two to us, they want to win as well. It’s going to be a competitive hockey game. I think there will be some nerves, but I hope it’s that level that it was in Montreal."

Before this tournament, the last time Team USA beat Canada in a best-on-best competition was group stage play at the 2010 Winter Olympics. A week later, the U.S. was unable to finish the job and lost to Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold medal game. Sidney Crosby's golden goal was the difference. It's one of the most iconic hockey moments.

The United States will try to avoid a repeat of that scenario Thursday night with a 4 Nations title at stake.

“That first game (in Montreal) was such a great hockey game,” U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan said after Monday's game. “I think it’s great for hockey that there’s an opportunity for these two teams to meet again. Obviously, both teams have star power all around the lineup. It was a very competitive hockey game the first game. I would anticipate the next one will be every bit as competitive, if not more.”

Canada head coach Jon Cooper had a similar take on the much-anticipated rematch.

"I think you're going to see two really evenly matched teams go at it," Cooper said Monday after Canada beat Finland. "The city of Boston will be treated to something special Thursday night."