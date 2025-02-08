What is the 4 Nations Face-Off? Everything to know about NHL midseason tournament

The Stanley Cup isn't the only major hockey championship up for grabs in 2025.

Instead of an All-Star Game, the NHL will hold a midseason international tournament called the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The tournament will feature only NHL players, marking the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has described the 4 Nations Face-Off as a "bit of an appetizer" ahead of the NHL's return to both the Olympics, starting with the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games, and the World Cup, starting in 2028.

So, which countries are competing and who are the NHL stars taking the ice? And how will the tournament work? Here's everything you need to know:

What teams are in the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off features Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

When does the 4 Nations Face-Off start?

The first game takes place on Wednesday, February 12.

How long is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The tournament concludes just over a week later on Thursday, Feb. 20.

What are the 4 Nations Face-Off locations?

Tournament play begins at Bell Centre, home of the Canadiens in Montreal, before moving over to TD Garden, home of the Bruins in Boston.

How does the 4 Nations Face-Off work?

The opening round features a round robin in which teams play three games, one against each of the other squads in the field. A regulation win is worth three points in the standings, an overtime or shootout win is worth two points and an overtime or shootout loss is worth one point. A regulation loss results in zero points.

The two teams with the most points after the round robin will then meet in a championship game.

What are the 4 Nations Face-Off rules?

Games will be played on NHL-sized rinks with NHL rules, although, overtime will look a bit different.

Round robin contests that reach overtime will play 10 minutes of sudden death hockey at 3-on-3 before moving to a three-round shootout. If the championship game goes to OT, the teams will play 20-minute sudden death periods at full strength until one team scores.

What is the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule?

Games through Feb. 15 will be played in Montreal, with the remaining action taking place in Boston. The highly anticipated Canada vs. United States showdown will be played in Montreal. Here's the full schedule (all times ET):

Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m.

Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m.

Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m.

Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m.

4 Nations Face-Off rosters, captains, coaches: USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden

Teams are permitted to carry 23 players in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Here's a full look at the rosters, head coaches and captains:

Canada

Head coach: Jon Cooper (Lightning)

Jon Cooper (Lightning) Captain: Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby Assistant captains: Connor McDavid, Cale Makar

Connor McDavid, Cale Makar Defensemen: Cale Makar (Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Jets), Colton Parayko (Blues), Travis Sanheim (Flyers), Shea Theodore (Golden Knights), Devon Toews (Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Jets), Colton Parayko (Blues), Travis Sanheim (Flyers), Shea Theodore (Golden Knights), Devon Toews (Avalanche) Forwards: Sam Bennett (Panthers), Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Brandon Hagel (Lightning), Seth Jarvis (Hurricanes), Travis Konecny (Flyers), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Brad Marchand (Bruins), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Oilers), Brayden Point (Lightning), Sam Reinhart (Panthers), Mark Stone (Golden Knights)

Sam Bennett (Panthers), Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Brandon Hagel (Lightning), Seth Jarvis (Hurricanes), Travis Konecny (Flyers), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Brad Marchand (Bruins), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Connor McDavid (Oilers), Brayden Point (Lightning), Sam Reinhart (Panthers), Mark Stone (Golden Knights) Goalies: Jodan Binnington (Blues), Adin Hill (Golden Knights), Sam Montembeault (Canadiens)

Finland

Head coach: Antti Pennanen

Antti Pennanen Captain: Aleksander Barkov

Aleksander Barkov Assistant captains: Sebastian Aho, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Rantanen

Sebastian Aho, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Rantanen Defensemen: Henri Jokiharju (Sabres), Esa Lindell (Stars), Olli Maatta (Utah), Niko Mikkola (Panthers), Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers), Urho Vaakanainen (Rangers), Juuso Valimaki (Utah)

Henri Jokiharju (Sabres), Esa Lindell (Stars), Olli Maatta (Utah), Niko Mikkola (Panthers), Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers), Urho Vaakanainen (Rangers), Juuso Valimaki (Utah) Forwards: Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes), Joel Armia (Canadiens), Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Mikael Granlund (Stars), Erik Haula (Devils), Roope Hintz (Stars), Kaapo Kakko (Kraken), Patrik Laine (Canadiens), Artturi Lehkonen (Avalanche), Anton Lundell (Panthers), Eetu Luostarinen (Panthers), Mikko Rantanen (Hurricanes), Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks)

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes), Joel Armia (Canadiens), Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Mikael Granlund (Stars), Erik Haula (Devils), Roope Hintz (Stars), Kaapo Kakko (Kraken), Patrik Laine (Canadiens), Artturi Lehkonen (Avalanche), Anton Lundell (Panthers), Eetu Luostarinen (Panthers), Mikko Rantanen (Hurricanes), Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks) Goalies: Kevin Lankinen (Canucks), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres), Juuse Saros (Predators)

Sweden

Head coach: Sam Hallam

Sam Hallam Captain: Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman Assistant captains: Mattias Ekholm, Erik Karlsson, William Nylander

Mattias Ekholm, Erik Karlsson, William Nylander Defensemen: Rasmus Andersson (Flames), Jonas Brodin (Wild), Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres), Mattias Ekholm (Oilers), Gustav Forsling (Panthers), Victor Hedman (Lightning), Erik Karlsson (Penguins)

Rasmus Andersson (Flames), Jonas Brodin (Wild), Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres), Mattias Ekholm (Oilers), Gustav Forsling (Panthers), Victor Hedman (Lightning), Erik Karlsson (Penguins) Forwards: Viktor Arvidsson (Oilers), Jesper Bratt (Devils), Leo Carlsson (Ducks), Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild), Filip Forsberg (Predators), Adrian Kempe (Kings), Elias Lindholm (Bruins), William Nylander (Maple Leafs), Gustav Nyquist (Predators), Elias Pettersson (Canucks), Lucas Raymond (Red Wings), Rickard Rakell (Penguins), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers)

Viktor Arvidsson (Oilers), Jesper Bratt (Devils), Leo Carlsson (Ducks), Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild), Filip Forsberg (Predators), Adrian Kempe (Kings), Elias Lindholm (Bruins), William Nylander (Maple Leafs), Gustav Nyquist (Predators), Elias Pettersson (Canucks), Lucas Raymond (Red Wings), Rickard Rakell (Penguins), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) Goalies: Samuel Ersson (Flyers), Filip Gustavsson (Wild), Linus Ullmark (Senators)

Team USA

Head coach: Mike Sullivan (Penguins)

Mike Sullivan (Penguins) Captain: Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews Assistant captains: Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk

Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk Defensemen: Brock Faber (Wild), Adam Fox (Rangers), Noah Hanifin (Golden Knights), Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Charlie McAvoy (Bruins), Jaccob Slavin (Hurricanes), Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets)

Brock Faber (Wild), Adam Fox (Rangers), Noah Hanifin (Golden Knights), Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Charlie McAvoy (Bruins), Jaccob Slavin (Hurricanes), Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets) Forwards: Matt Boldy (Wild), Kyle Connor (Jets), Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), Jake Guentzel (Lightning), Jack Hughes (Devils), Chris Kreider (Rangers), Dylan Larkin (Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), J.T. Miller (Rangers), Brock Nelson (Islanders), Brady Tkachuk (Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (Rangers)

Matt Boldy (Wild), Kyle Connor (Jets), Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), Jake Guentzel (Lightning), Jack Hughes (Devils), Chris Kreider (Rangers), Dylan Larkin (Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), J.T. Miller (Rangers), Brock Nelson (Islanders), Brady Tkachuk (Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (Rangers) Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck (Jets), Jake Oettinger (Stars), Jeremy Swayman (Bruins)

How long will the NHL be on break?

The final NHL games before the 4 Nations Face-off are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 and regular-season play will resume on Saturday, Feb. 22.