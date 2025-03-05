Front offices across the NHL are on the clock.

The 2025 NHL trade deadline is later this week, giving Stanley Cup contenders and playoff hopefuls little time to make any final roster upgrades via trade ahead of the stretch run.

Several teams didn't wait until the deadline to make a splash in the trade market. The Carolina Hurricanes, in late January, reeled in Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche before the New York Rangers brought back J.T. Miller in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Then, in February, the Dallas Stars netted Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks.

And, late last week, the defending Cup champion Florida Panthers bolstered their blue line with the addition of Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.

So, which other big names could be on the move? Here's what to know about the NHL trade deadline:

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is on Friday, March 7.

What time is the NHL trade deadline?

The exact time of Friday's deadline is 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT.

Who are the top NHL trade candidates?

Here are some of top players to watch in the leadup to the deadline (all stats through March 4, players listed alphabetically by last name):

Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks

After notching a career-best 40 goals last season, Brock Boeser has put up 18 goals and 18 assists with a minus-19 rating in 53 games. The 28-year-old is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Monday that an extension offer Vancouver made to Boeser earlier this season isn't believed to still be on the table.

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson, 31, is enjoying a strong season between the pipes, sporting a 90.9 save percentage over 25 total appearances. The former Jennings Trophy winner is allowing 2.80 goals per contest, his best mark since 2017-18. Gibson isn't a rental, though, as he's under contract for two more seasons beyond 2024-25 at $6.4 million per year.

Yanni Gourde, C, Seattle Kraken

Yanni Gourde returned to Seattle's lineup on Tuesday after being sidelined with a sports hernia injury that required surgery. The 33-year-old has six goals and 11 assists with a minus-5 rating in 36 games this season. Gourde, who was part of two Stanley Cup teams with the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson, 34, will have final say on whether he gets moved thanks to the no-movement clause in his contract, which still has two more years at $11.5 million per season on it beyond 2024-25. The three-time Norris Trophy winner is averaging 23:17 of ice time and has skated to a minus-23 over 64 games, recording eight goals and 37 assists.

Scott Laughton, C, Philadelphia Flyers

TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday that the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls from up to eight teams on Scott Laughton. The gritty veteran has 11 goals and 16 assists in 59 games, averaging 15:05 of ice time with a minus-16 rating. Laughton, 30, is under contract for $3 million next season.

Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders

Is Brock Nelson, 33, about to wear a different NHL uniform for the first time? The former New York Islanders first-round pick's future is up in the air as he approaches unrestricted free agency this offseason. Nelson, who's coming off the two best seasons of his career points-wise, is up to 20 goals and 23 assists with a plus-2 rating in 61 games.

Kyle Palmieri, RW, New York Islanders

Nelson isn't the only Islanders veteran forward who's been the subject of trade speculation. Like Nelson, Kyle Palmieri is in the final year of his contract. Following a 54-point campaign last season, the 34-year-old has 20 goals and 21 assists with a minus-7 rating in 61 games.

Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

As he heads toward unrestricted free agency, Ivan Provorov has skated to a plus-7 while logging 23:28 of ice time in 61 games. The 28-year-old also sports seven goals and 21 assists.

Rickard Rakell, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rickard Rakell has rebounded from his 37-point showing last season with 29 goals and 24 assists with a minus-23 rating in 63 games. But prying the 31-year-old winger away from Pittsburgh would probably come at a steep price, as he's under contract for $5 million per season through 2027-28.

Mikko Rantanen, RW, Carolina Hurricanes

Could the Mikko Rantanen-Hurricanes era last less than two months? Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that it appears unlikely Rantanen, a pending unrestricted free agent, will make a decision on whether to ink an extension with Carolina by the deadline. So, the Hurricanes can either hold onto the star winger for their Stanley Cup chase with the risk of losing him in the offseason, or they can recoup some value by parting ways.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen is having a strong bounce-back year after injuries limited him to 31 games last season. The 30-year-old has averaged 20:34 of ice time over 59 games, skating to a plus-5 with four goals and 15 assists. Ristolainen is under contract for $5.1 million per season for two years beyond 2024-25.

Brayden Schenn, C, St. Louis Blues

Brayden Schenn, 33, has 12 goals and 28 assists with a minus-2 rating in 62 games this season. The St. Louis Blues captain is under contract for three more years beyond 2024-25, with cap hits of $6.5 million.

When does the NHL regular season end?

The final day of the 2024-25 NHL regular season is Thursday, April 17.

When do the 2025 NHL playoffs start?

Two days later, the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 19.

