Stanley Cup

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk says he ‘tore adductor off bone' in Stanley Cup run

Tkachuk revealed his pain following Florida's Game 6 triumph.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk revealed he's been going through quite the pain during his team's title run.

After the Panthers won Game 6 over the Edmonton Oilers to claim their second straight Stanley Cup triumph, Tkachuk said in a post-game interview that he tore his adductor "off the bone" along with "some hernia thing."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He played through the injuries and helped Florida bring in the franchise's second ever title.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tkachuk added that there were many days where he wanted to just throw in the towel and just quit, but he kept pushing through and the Cup win made it all the more rewarding. He also said he has plenty of people to thank, especially team doctors.

The 27-year-old finished his postseason run with eight goals and 23 points in 23 games.

MORE NHL COVERAGE

Stanley Cup 1 hour ago

Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Stanley Cup 59 mins ago

One Stanley Cup ring hasn't changed Paul Maurice, who led Panthers to repeat win

Stanley Cup Jun 16

Oilers make wrong kind of Stanley Cup Final history with latest runner-up finish

One of those goals came in Game 6 as Sam Reinhart dominated headlines with his four-goal performance, tying the record in a Stanley Cup final.

Tkachuk, who was a No. 6 overall pick by the Calgary Flames in 2016 and played for the team, now has two Cups himself after playing a key role in 2024.

He later said he believes the Panthers are a dynasty now due to their recent success in achieving deep playoff runs, though there were mixed reactions to his statement.

“We got to be a dynasty now,” Tkachuk said after the game. “That’s three years in a row, Finals, two championships. This team is so special. Stanley Cup champion… this never gets old.”

Here are five things to know about NHL wing Matthew Tkachuk.

This article tagged under:

Stanley CupNHLFlorida Panthers
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us