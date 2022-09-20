Nike LeBron 20 ‘Time Machine' Shoe Receives Official Release Date

LeBron James continues to be a busy man on and off the basketball court. The four-time NBA champion has revealed the newest sneaker in his signature line: The “Time Machine.”

From the 👑 to the next generation.



20 years of greatness have led us to the LeBron XX. Luxe. Sleek. Light. @Kingjames is never done building his legacy. It’s now time to build yours.



Learn More 👇 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 20, 2022

The Nike LeBron 20 is the first shoe in the line that features a low-top silhouette and also incorporates different elements of the past models.

James and Nike have spent the past two decades building and perfecting one of the most successful sneaker lines of this generation. So, as the NBA superstar enters his 20th season in the league, it makes perfect sense that this shoe would be used to encapsulate his career thus far.

“We saw the 20 as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” said Jason Petrie, the senior footwear designer for Nike men’s basketball and lead designer of the LeBron line since the Zoom LeBron 7.

“The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

The LeBron 20 will make its retail debut in the “Time Machine” colorway in adult and kid sizes on Sept. 29 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $200. Additional colorways will launch this holiday season.