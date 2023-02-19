NBA All-Star Game

Nikola Jokic Hilariously Avoids Being Last Pick of NBA All-Star Draft

The two-time reigning NBA MVP took matters into his own hands to ensure he wasn't the last pick of the draft

By Eric Mullin

The two-time reigning NBA MVP could have been the last pick of the 2023 All-Star Game Draft. So he decided to take matters into his own hands.

As LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their teams ahead of Sunday night's exhibition game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the last two players available were Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen...and Denver Nuggets two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.

Since James used his first pick on Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, there was an argument to be made for him to go with the Finnisher over the Joker.

But before James announced his pick, Jokic got up from his chair and walked toward the NBA's all-time scoring leader in an apparent effort to ensure he wasn't the final pick of the draft. James obliged and announced Jokic as his selection.

A clever (and justifiable) move from Jokic.

While there's no shame in being picked last among All-Stars, especially since the reserves were selected before the starters, a player on his way to winning a third consecutive MVP still shouldn't have to be the last pick.

