No Cinch in Cincy for Patriots: Curran

Here we have two teams at opposite ends of the food chain. The 10-3 Patriots and the 1-12 Bengals. Unfortunately, they have one thing in common. Neither one scores much. The Bengals high for the season is 23 points and that was in Week 4. They've only scored more than 20 points twice.

The Patriots have scored fewer than three offensive touchdowns in five out of six games and the lone game they scored three – in Houston – two came in the very late stages after falling behind 21-3. So this game has the potential to look like a Patriots-Bengals from the not-so-distant past. Not the "On to Cincinnati" game people remember from 2014, but the ugly slog in the rain a year earlier when the Patriots lost 13-6 at Cincy.

So many elements are the same now for the Patriots offense – limited talent at wideout and a lack of protection up front.

Because of the Patriots' offensive struggles, what seemed for months like a simple walkover has the potential to be uncomfortably competitive.