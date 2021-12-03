Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Named as Next Head Coach

Notre Dame has named defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as the team's next head coach.

By Marsha Green

Notre Dame has named defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as the next head football coach of the team, the school announced Friday morning.

Freeman, who turns 36 in January, will officially be introduced on Monday during a 2 p.m. ET news conference. Freeman looks to coach the Fighting Irish in their upcoming bowl game.

Freeman replaces Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame to become LSU's coach earlier this week. Freeman’s promotion comes less than one season after joining the Fighting Irish coaching staff. He previously coached four seasons at Cincinnati. 

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football,” said Freeman in a statement

“I am eternally grateful to both Father Jenkins and [athletic director] Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football.”

Freeman is the youngest head coach in Notre Dame history since 1954, but his immense impact on the program cannot be denied

A social campaign spread on Twitter shortly after Kelly's announcement. The hashtag #FreemanEra has been used by players and staff to show solidarity for the coach's new position.

Notre Dame is now 11-1 on the season and sits at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish could be back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season and the third time in four years if a few games swing their way during Championship Weekend.

