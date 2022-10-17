NYCFC Defeats Inter Miami 3-0, Advances in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

New York City FC’s title defense campaign is still alive.

As the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket, NYCFC hosted No. 6 seed Inter Miami in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and got off to a promising start.

Thanks to goals by Gabriel Pereira, Maximiliano Moralez and Héber, NYCFC advanced past Miami 3-0 to reach the conference semifinals.

Pereira opened the scoring in the 63rd minute on a wet Citi Field pitch. On a counter attack that saw two defenders rush into Santiago Rodríguez, the Uruguayan midfielder managed to weave through four Miami defenders who left Pereira unmarked coming up the right side of the penalty box.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rodríguez laid the ball off to Pereira while falling down, and the 21-year-old Brazilian scored a smooth finesse into the top left corner.

GABBY GOLAZO 🌠 pic.twitter.com/oluM2zMTpJ — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) October 18, 2022

The game worsened for Miami after the initial goal. Inter struggled to gain possession and control it, and NYCFC never let off the gas.

Six minutes later, some fabulous build-up play from the defending champions saw Moralez tuck one in past Drake Callender, with Rodríguez delivering a backheel roll for the assist.

Beautiful football from the Champions 🤩 #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Xxyx8OoyxV — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) October 18, 2022

Still, Miami just couldn’t control the ball and fight their way back into it. When the chances came, the shots were far from the target.

In stoppage time with two minutes remaining, a back pass by Miami in the build up went to no one – except for Héber. The 31-year-old picked up the loose ball, had his initial shot saved but it fell right back to him in front of a now open net to seal the deal.

H9 CALLS GAME‼️ pic.twitter.com/kC5rIUlOym — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) October 18, 2022

NYCFC, which had 27 total shots to just 11 for Miami on the night, now moves on to face No. 2 seed CF Montréal on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. ET for a spot in the conference finals.

Back in March, NYCFC defeated Montréal 4-1 at home, but tied 0-0 in the away fixture. Montréal will be hosting the conference semifinal contest, so both teams will be looking to score inside of Stade Saputo when the action commences.

For Miami, the loss marked Gonzalo Higuaín’s last ever game as the star striker announced his retirement from the sport on Oct. 3. Higuaín won three La Liga titles with Real Madrid, three Serie A titles with Juventus and the UEFA Europa League with Chelsea, among several other accolades in European and international football with Argentina.