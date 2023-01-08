Nyheim Hines Runs Back Second Kickoff Return Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Nyheim Hines makes NFL history with second return TD vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills put the “special” in special teams against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team played its first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday, and it started the matchup with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff of the game 96 yards to the house, creating an eruption at Highmark Stadium.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Patriots climbed back into the game and even took a brief 17-14 lead over the Bills in the third quarter. However, that lead turned into a deficit almost immediately thanks to another return touchdown.

Hines, whom the Bills acquired from the Indianapolis Colts just before the NFL trade deadline, scored another kick return touchdown. This time, he gathered the ball in the Bills’ end zone before weaving through the Patriots’ kickoff unit and disposing of cornerback Myles Bryant.

NYHEIM HINES' SECOND KICK RETURN TD OF THE DAY.



📺: #NEvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Zuxd3911Wt pic.twitter.com/hrsxcc29Hv — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

With the score, Hines became the first player since Seattle's Leon Washington in 2010 to score multiple kickoff return touchdowns in the same game, and just the 11th player all-time with more than one kickoff return in the same game.

Entering Sunday, there had only been four kickoff return touchdowns across the NFL this season and no player had more than one. Now, Hines is the league leader and moved the Bills one step closer to an important victory.