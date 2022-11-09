These 5 NFL teams have plenty of reasons to sign Odell Beckham Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s rare that a free agent signing in November changes the NFL season, but that’s exactly what could happen in 2022.

Former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is on the market, with a number of postseason contenders lining up for his services.

The 30-year-old wideout suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He reportedly expects to be fully cleared for action this week, which means he could soon sign with a new team.

Here are five teams that could add the star receiver:

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has publicly courted Beckham over the past few weeks, recently saying that OBJ “could look pretty good” with a Cowboys helmet on. A union between the star-crazed organization and one of football’s biggest names makes sense on and off the field. Dak Prescott could use another weapon after Amari Cooper was traded last offseason, plus the Cowboys have $8.5 million in cap space (per Spotrac).

Buffalo Bills

Von Miller, Beckham’s former teammate in L.A., has made his intentions known. He wants OBJ to join the AFC-leading Bills as they both chase a second consecutive title. For as unstoppable as the Bills have looked at times this season, there is a need for Beckham. Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie have flashed in spurts, but they’ve lacked consistency behind Stefon Diggs. The issue with this pairing is that Buffalo has less than $1 million in cap space, fewest in the league.

Green Bay Packers

The 3-6 Packers might not be competitive enough for Beckham, who is expected to join a Super Bowl contender. While playing with Aaron Rodgers could be enticing, the Packers just don’t look ready to compete this season. Beckham might not be ready to be a true No. 1 option coming off the injury, and that’s what the Packers are currently lacking after trading Davante Adams. Consider the Packers a longshot in the OBJ sweepstakes.

Los Angeles Rams

Speaking of struggling teams, Beckham’s former team never expected to lose the star receiver. Throughout the offseason, it felt like the Rams were just waiting for him to get healthy before bringing him back mid-season. They even kept his locker open – nameplate and all. He was never happy with their offers though, and now the 3-5 Rams look uncompetitive in the NFC.

San Francisco 49ers

Why not add another star to this offense? Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Beckham could form one of the league’s best skill position groups. Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can perform when he has talent around him, even if he isn’t the most physically gifted quarterback. Recent reports suggest that San Francisco could get into a bidding war with Dallas for Beckham’s services.

Who is favored to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Cowboys are the clear favorite to sign Beckham right now, according to our partner PointsBet. Here are the full odds as of Tuesday:

Next Team OBJ Will Play A Snap For:



-Cowboys: +250

-Ravens/Titans: +400

-Giants: +600

-Packers: +700

-Rams/Bills: +800

-Chiefs: +1000

-Eagles/Chargers: +1400

-Bucs/Vikings/Niners: +2000 pic.twitter.com/0bNwrZOj04 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 8, 2022

