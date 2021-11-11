Odell Confuses NFL Fans, New Team Being ‘on the Fence' Before Signing With Rams

Odell confuses fans after being ‘on the fence’ before joining Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Odell Beckham Jr. certainly has a flair for the dramatic, don’t you think?
The star wide receiver kept the NFL world waiting until late Thursday afternoon to finally make a decision on his next team. There were rumors involving the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and more, but he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s how Thursday unfolded on social media, as conflicting reports made for a hectic half-hour:
Earlier in the day, Rams head coach Sean McVay displayed one of the worst poker faces we’ve ever seen when asked about OBJ.
There were also reports that Beckham was going to wait until after Sunday’s games to make a decision.
But then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that OBJ would join the Rams.
Twitter rightfully exploded following the news, especially considering how unexpected it was. Things quickly took a turn, though, when USA Today’s Josina Anderson and NFL Network’s Kim Jones said Beckham was still deciding between the Rams and Packers.
The Rams’ official website was even confused about what was going on. They initially posted a news story and sent a notification welcoming Beckham to the team, but it was removed moments later.
Schefter, meanwhile, continued to double down on his report as the timeline crumbled around him.
Things started to turn in the Rams’ favor just a few minutes later, when Rams linebacker Von Miller posted a photo of him on the phone with Beckham. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James also welcomed Beckham to town.
Jones and Anderson later received confirmation from Beckham about his plans to join the Rams. The team confirmed it at 4:14 p.m. ET, exactly 30 minutes after Schefter’s initial report.
The news and conflicting reports, of course, produced some hilarious content. Here’s some of the best reactions to the OBJ-Rams drama:
Beckham could make his Rams debut on Monday Night Football in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.