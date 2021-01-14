Olympians

Olympic Gold Medalist Rollins-McNeal Suspended in Doping Case

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO-PODIUM
Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with “tampering within the results management process,” but did not specify details of the case.

Sports

NBA 6 hours ago

James Harden Rockets Out of Houston, Headed to Nets in Blockbuster Multiteam Deal

Bruins 8 hours ago

McAvoy's Instagram Video Will Get Bruins Fans Hyped for 2021 Season

The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers “conduct which subverts the doping control process.”

The code gives one example as “altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.”

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth-fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

OlympiansOlympicsWorld Anti-Doping AgencyU.S. Anti-Doping Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us